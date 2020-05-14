UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Conducts Chlorinated Spray In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:18 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Wednesday conducted chlorinated water spray operation in the 1881 places across the provincial capital.

According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places, and towns.

He further said that chlorinated water spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum. He mentioned that the departmental squads were disinfecting 40 km area of the city.

