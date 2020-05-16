Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinated spray in city

In an effort to disinfect the city, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Saturday conducted chlorine disinfectant solution spray at 1,887 places by covering 40-km across the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Saturday conducted chlorine disinfectant solution spray at 1,887 places by covering 40-km across the provincial capital.

According to an MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed the disinfectant at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places, and towns.

He said that chlorine disinfectant solution spray was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum.