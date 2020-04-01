Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts spray in various parts of city

In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Wednesday conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation across the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Wednesday conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation across the provincial capital.

According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places and towns.

He further said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted at 32 places by covering 15 km square area following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and the departmental squads were disinfecting various parts of the city.