Metropolitan Corporation Lahore confiscates 3 truck-loads of encroachers' belongings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Anti-Encroachment squads confiscated three truck-loads of encroachers' belongings and imposed a sum of Rs 25,000 fine in the drive against encroachments in various localities of the provincial capital on Saturday.

'Under Clean and Green Pakistan Programme', Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO-Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto supervised the anti-encroachment operations on the directives of MCL Administrator/Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Saif Anjum.

During the anti-encroachment drive, Ravi Zone Squad imposed Rs 18,000 fine on the confiscated belongings of the encroachers including furniture, carts, boards and grills etc.

The Samanabad Zone Squad seized one truck load of encroachers' goods from Ferozpur road and Th Mall road and placed it in the MCL junkyard besides imposing Rs 4000 fine, while zonal squads of Iqbal Town, Nister Town and Gulberg in a joint operation confiscated one truck load of goods from Multan Road and submitted in the MCL junkyard.

Similarly, Zonal Squad of Aziz Bhatti Town also submitted one truck load of encroachers' belongings from Allama Iqbal road and Dharampura to the junkyard as well as imposed Rs 3000 fine.