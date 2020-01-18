UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Confiscates 3 Truckloads Of Encroachers' Belongings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore confiscates 3 truckloads of encroachers' belongings

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Anti-Encroachment squads confiscated three truckloads of encroachers' belongings and imposed Rs 47,500 fine in drive against encroachments in various localities of the provincial capital on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Anti-Encroachment squads confiscated three truckloads of encroachers' belongings and imposed Rs 47,500 fine in drive against encroachments in various localities of the provincial capital on Saturday.

Under the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme, Metropolitan Officer (MO-Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo supervised the operations.

The Ravi Zone squad imposed Rs 20,000 fine and confiscated belongings of the encroachers including furniture, carts, boards and grills etc.

The Samanabad Zone squad seized one truckload of encroachers' goods from Ghazi Road and placed it at the MCL junkyard besides imposing Rs 15,000 fine, while zonal squads of Data Ganj Bakhsh, Wahga, Nister Town and Gulberg, in a joint operation, confiscated one truckload of goods from Mayo Hospital area, Patyala Ground and dumped it in the MCL junkyard.

Similarly, zonal squad of Allama Iqbal Town also confiscated one truckload of encroachers' belongings from Punjab Society and Thokar Niaz Baig, dumped it at junkyard and imposed Rs 4000 fine.

