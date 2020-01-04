UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Confiscates 9 Truck-loads Of Encroachment Items

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore confiscates 9 truck-loads of encroachment items

The anti-encroachment squads of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) confiscated nine truck-loads of encroachers' belongings and imposed Rs 21,000 fine in a drive against encroachments in various localities of the city on Saturday

During the drive, Shalamar Zone Squad imposed Rs 7,000 fine on the encroachers.

The Samnabad Zone Squad imposed Rs 2,500 fine. Similarly, Rs 2,000 fine was imposed in Anarkali area, Rs 3,000 at Sabzazar, Rs 1,000 at Township, Rs 3,500 at Bharshah Road, and Rs 2,000 in Batapur Jallo area.

During the drive, Shalamar Zone Squad imposed Rs 7,000 fine on the encroachers.

The Samnabad Zone Squad imposed Rs 2,500 fine. Similarly, Rs 2,000 fine was imposed in Anarkali area, Rs 3,000 at Sabzazar, Rs 1,000 at Township, Rs 3,500 at Bharshah Road, and Rs 2,000 in Batapur Jallo area.

More Stories From Pakistan

