Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolished illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished various illegal structures in the city.

The MCL also took into custody encroachers' belongings in the areas of islam Pura Bazzar, Nilum Block Iqbal Town, Raiwind Road, Sher Shah Road, Niaz Baig Road, Larri Adda, Laal pul and Jory Pul on Tuesday.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 17,500 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along sides various roads.

The squad shifted eight truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.