Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Demolishes Illegal Structures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:18 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal structures

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, has demolished various illegal structures in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, has demolished various illegal structures in the city.

The MCL also seized encroachers' belongings in the areas of Data Darbar, Samnabad, Defence Road, Shanu Baba Chowk, China Scheme, Township, Purana Ravi Pul, Shahdara, G T Road and Jallo Mor on Tuesday.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 23,000 on various shopkeepers, according to an MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along various roads. The squad shifted a truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

More Stories From Pakistan

