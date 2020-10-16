Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal structures

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished various illegal structures in the provincial capital.

The central squad of MCL also took into custody the encroachment materials from Shadbagh, Baghbanpura, Shalimar and Sher Shah Road on Friday, said a spokesperson.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed heavy fine on various shopkeepers and shifted six truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.