UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Demolishes Illegal Structures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:59 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal structures

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished various illegal structures in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished various illegal structures in the provincial capital.

The central squad of MCL also took into custody the encroachment materials from Shadbagh, Baghbanpura, Shalimar and Sher Shah Road on Friday, said a spokesperson.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed heavy fine on various shopkeepers and shifted six truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Road From

Recent Stories

25 WASA officers promoted

2 minutes ago

Ambassador Haque lauds China's progress against Co ..

2 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister performs ground breaking of road ..

2 minutes ago

Indian prisoners case referred to Islamabad High C ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Health Minister: Doctors Working With COVI ..

5 minutes ago

Another Protest Day in Bangkok Ends After Clashes ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.