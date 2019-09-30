Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal structures in city

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structures and took into custody the encroachers' belongings in the areas of Fish Market, Kachha Mandi, Shahdara Town, Jallo Mor, Chah Miran and Qaddafi Stadium here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structures and took into custody the encroachers' belongings in the areas of Fish Market , Kachha Mandi, Shahdara Town, Jallo Mor, Chah Miran and Qaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

Headed by Metropolitan officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment Squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 32,500 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL Squad cleared illegal structures including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various city roads, besides confiscating the blongings of the encroachers.

The Squad shifted four truck-load of confiscated goods including five bufallos to the MCL junkyard.

Anti-encroachment Squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 3000 on encroachers at Fish Market, Rs 15000 at Kachha Mandi, Rs 2000 at Chah Miran, Rs 5000 at Allama Iqbal Town, Rs 2500 at Shahdara Town and Jallo Mor Rs 5000, he said and added that five bufallos were impounded in area of Sabza Zar Scheme.