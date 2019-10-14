UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Demolishes Illegal Structures In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal structures in city

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structures and took into custody the encroachers' belongings in the areas of Shahdara, Yateem Khana, Raiwind, Jalo Mor, Gulberg (Mian Market), Shalimar and Shadbagh, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structures and took into custody the encroachers' belongings in the areas of Shahdara, Yateem Khana, Raiwind, Jalo Mor, Gulberg (Mian Market), Shalimar and Shadbagh, here on Monday.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulations) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment Squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 26,500 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL Squad cleared illegal structures including sheds, grills, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various city roads, besides confiscating the belongings of encroachers.

The Squad shifted eleven truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Anti-encroachment Squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 3500 on encroachers at Lari Adda (Shahdara), Rs 4000 at Babu Sabu, Yateem Khana, Rs 8000 at Raiwind, Rs 1000 at Manawan, Jallo Mor, Rs 10000 at Mian Market and International Market, Gulburg.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Fine Gulberg Market

Recent Stories

Multan Development Authority bids farewell to offi ..

4 minutes ago

Court hands down death penalty to accused for kill ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court declares PMDC changes in medical ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrest 15 suspects

4 minutes ago

Banks invest AED10.3 billion in bonds over eight m ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Free Eye Camp At Abdul Rehman Goth, ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.