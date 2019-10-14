Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal structures in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structures and took into custody the encroachers' belongings in the areas of Shahdara, Yateem Khana, Raiwind , Jalo Mor, Gulberg (Mian Market ), Shalimar and Shadbagh, here on Monday.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulations) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment Squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 26,500 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL Squad cleared illegal structures including sheds, grills, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various city roads, besides confiscating the belongings of encroachers.

The Squad shifted eleven truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Anti-encroachment Squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 3500 on encroachers at Lari Adda (Shahdara), Rs 4000 at Babu Sabu, Yateem Khana, Rs 8000 at Raiwind, Rs 1000 at Manawan, Jallo Mor, Rs 10000 at Mian Market and International Market, Gulburg.