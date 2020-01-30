UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Demolishes Illegal Structures In City

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:40 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal structures in city

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) in its anti-encroachment drive demolished several illegal structures in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) in its anti-encroachment drive demolished several illegal structures in the city.

The MCL also took into custody the encroachers belongings in Ravi zone, Samnabad, Data Ganj Bakhsh, Jalo Mor Wahga, Link Road GT Road, Green Town (Nishtar zone), Butt chowk, Dharam pura ( Aziz Bhatti zone), Liaqat Chowk Sabzazar (Alama Iqbal zone), Shalimar Link Road and Makkah Colony (Gulburge zone) on Thursday.

Headed by Metropolitan officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 24,500 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various city roads besides confiscating belongings of encroachers. The squad shifted nine truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

