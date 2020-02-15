UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Demolishes Illegal Structures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal structures

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Anti-Encroachment squads confiscated one truckload of encroachers' belongings and imposed Rs 18500 during ongoing anti-encroachments drive in various localities of the provincial capital on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Anti-Encroachment squads confiscated one truckload of encroachers' belongings and imposed Rs 18500 during ongoing anti-encroachments drive in various localities of the provincial capital on Saturday.

Under the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' programme, Metropolitan Officer (MO-Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo supervised the operations.

The Ravi Zone squad imposed Rs 3000 fine and confiscated belongings of the encroachers.

While zonal squad of Samnabad imposed fine Rs 2500, Data Ganj Baksh sqard Rs 2500, Shalamar squad imposed Rs 2000, Nashtar town zone Rs 2000, Gulberg zone Rs 1500,Wahga zone Rs 2000, Allama Iqbal zone Rs 3000, and dumped the encroachment materialinto the MCL junkyard.

Related Topics

Fine Gulberg

Recent Stories

UAE Balloon Team to launch Expo Dubai Balloon Fest ..

20 seconds ago

Tharparkar Police arrests 2 drug peddlers

1 minute ago

KP U21 Inter-Tehsil Games begins in Swabi District ..

1 minute ago

British deputy high commissioner in Karachi to vis ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Punjab expresses grief over loss of ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister promises to revolutionize health se ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.