Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal structures

(@FahadShabbir)

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Anti-Encroachment squads confiscated one truckload of encroachers' belongings and imposed Rs 18500 during ongoing anti-encroachments drive in various localities of the provincial capital on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Anti-Encroachment squads confiscated one truckload of encroachers' belongings and imposed Rs 18500 during ongoing anti-encroachments drive in various localities of the provincial capital on Saturday.

Under the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' programme, Metropolitan Officer (MO-Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo supervised the operations.

The Ravi Zone squad imposed Rs 3000 fine and confiscated belongings of the encroachers.

While zonal squad of Samnabad imposed fine Rs 2500, Data Ganj Baksh sqard Rs 2500, Shalamar squad imposed Rs 2000, Nashtar town zone Rs 2000, Gulberg zone Rs 1500,Wahga zone Rs 2000, Allama Iqbal zone Rs 3000, and dumped the encroachment materialinto the MCL junkyard.