Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal structures in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) demolished several illegal structures and imposed fine of Rs 22,000 on violators here on Friday in the city.

According to the sources, the team conducted raids in various areas, including Shahdara Ravi zone, PIC Gangbakhsh zone, Aziz bhatti zone, Jameel Shaheed Shalamar zone, Ferozpur road Nishtar zone, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Gulburge zone, Wahga zone, Mustafa Town,Rai wind Allama Iqbal zone and cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings,makeshift shops,besides confiscating goods of the violators.