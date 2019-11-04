Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes several illegal structures in city

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structures in various parts of the city.

The operation was conducted in the area of Machhli Mandi (Fish market), Circular Road, Shadiwal Chowk, Ghafar chowk, Raiwind Road, Peer Bazar, Bahadar Shah Road, Garhishahu and Ravi Road.

The team also imposed a total fine of Rs 178,500 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here on Monday.

Headed by MCL officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL squad cleared illegal structures including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various city roads, besides confiscating the belongings of encroachers.

The MCL squad shifted eight trucks of confiscated material to the MCL junkyard and also sealed five shops in the area of Machhli Mandi.

More Stories From Pakistan

