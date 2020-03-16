Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes various illegal structures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :In an ongoing anti-encroachment drive, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday demolished various illegal structures.

Squads of the department headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo removed encroachments from Bhatti Chowk, Rehman Pura, Nisbat Road, Canal Road, Green Town, Swami Nagar Road, PIA Road and Multan Road (Multan Chungi).

The MCL anti-encroachment squad also imposed fine of Rs 16,000 on various shopkeepers and shifted seven truck-loads of confiscated goods to the MCL yard, said an MCL spokesman.

During the operation, the MCL also removed structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along various roads besides confiscating goods of encroachers.