Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Disinfect 1586 Points In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfect 1586 points in city

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) in an effort to disinfect the city areas on Saturday sprayed chlorinated water at 1586 points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) in an effort to disinfect the city areas on Saturday sprayed chlorinated water at 1586 points.

The sprayed areas were included- hospitals, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads.

The spray was carried out on the directions of Commissioner Lahore, Saif Anjum to disinfect the city areas in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of the virus.

Various squads of the department disinfected overall about 40 kms, said a spokesperson here.

