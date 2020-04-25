Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfect 1586 points in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) in an effort to disinfect the city areas on Saturday sprayed chlorinated water at 1586 points.

The sprayed areas were included- hospitals, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads.

The spray was carried out on the directions of Commissioner Lahore, Saif Anjum to disinfect the city areas in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of the virus.

Various squads of the department disinfected overall about 40 kms, said a spokesperson here.