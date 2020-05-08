UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Disinfect 2,598 Points In City

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:08 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfect 2,598 points in city

In an effort to disinfect the city areas, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Friday sprayed chlorinated water at 2,598 points in the city including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus

In an effort to disinfect the city areas, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Friday sprayed chlorinated water at 2,598 points in the city including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The chlorinated water spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum. Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 50-km of the city areas, said a spokesperson here.

