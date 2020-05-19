Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfect 3708 points in city

In an effort to disinfect the city areas, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday sprayed chlorinated water at 3,708 points in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city areas, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday sprayed chlorinated water at 3,708 points in city.

The points were included hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The chlorinated water spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore, Saif Anjum.

Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 40 kms of the city area, said a MCL spokesperson here.