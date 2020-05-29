Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfect 5112 points in city

In an effort to disinfect the city areas in the wake of coronavirus, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Friday sprayed chlorinated water at 5112 points

It included hospitals, offices, streets, markets, bus stands, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Chlorinated water spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore, Saif Anjum.

Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 50 kms of the city area, said a MCL spokesperson here.