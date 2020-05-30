Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfect 6,613 points in city

(@FahadShabbir)

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday sprayed chlorinated water at 6,613 points in the city, including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday sprayed chlorinated water at 6,613 points in the city, including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The chlorinated water spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Saif Anjum.

Various squads of the department disinfected around 60km of the city area, said a MCLspokesperson here.