Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfect 882 points in city

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday sprayed chlorinated water at 882 points in the city including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday sprayed chlorinated water at 882 points in the city including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Chlorinated water spray operation was conducted on the directions of Commissioner Lahore, Saif Anjum. Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 55 kilometres of city area, said a spokesperson here.