Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfect 973 points in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday sprayed chlorinated water at 973 points in city including hospitals, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum,chlorinated water spray operation was conducted. Various squads of thedepartment disinfected around 40 kms of city area, said a spokesperson here.