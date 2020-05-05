UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Disinfects 1,887 Points In City

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfects 1,887 points in city

In an effort to disinfect the city areas, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday sprayed chlorinated water at 1,887 points in the city, including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city areas, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday sprayed chlorinated water at 1,887 points in the city, including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The chlorinated water spray was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Saif Anjum.

Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 50km of the city area, saida spokesperson here.

