Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Disinfects 682 Points In City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect city areas, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday sprayed chlorinated water at 628 points including bus stands, offices, streets, hospitals, markets, public places and main roads.

According to MCL spokesperson, chlorine water spray operation was conductedfollowing the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum.

Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 45km city areas.

