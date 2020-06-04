Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfects 8124 areas of city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Thursday disinfected 8124 places covering 50 km area in the provincial capital by conducting chlorinated water spray.

According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places and towns.

He said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjumand the department's squads were disinfecting various partsof the city.