Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfects 871 points in city

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday sprayed chlorinated water at 871 points of the city including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent the spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday sprayed chlorinated water at 871 points of the city including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Chlorinated water spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore, Saif Anjum.

Various squads of the MCL disinfected overall around 40 km city area, says MCLspokesperson.