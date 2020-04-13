UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Disinfects 871 Points In City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:14 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfects 871 points in city

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday sprayed chlorinated water at 871 points of the city including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent the spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday sprayed chlorinated water at 871 points of the city including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Chlorinated water spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore, Saif Anjum.

Various squads of the MCL disinfected overall around 40 km city area, says MCLspokesperson.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai residential property demonstrates resilient ..

1 minute ago

IGP issues directions to police force for preventi ..

2 minutes ago

Pope Francis Honors Women's Contribution to Fight ..

2 minutes ago

Hangu district to procure 5000 metric tons wheat: ..

2 minutes ago

Civil society, private sector urged to join 'Keep ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 13 Apr 2020

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.