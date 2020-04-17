UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Disinfects 988 Points In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:16 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfects 988 points in city

In an effort to disinfect the city areas, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Friday sprayed chlorinated water at 988 points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city areas, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Friday sprayed chlorinated water at 988 points in the provincial capital.

The areas were included- hospitals, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Chlorinated water spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore, Saif Anjum.

Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 45 kms of city area,said a spokesperson here.

