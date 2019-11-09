UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Gears Up Operation Against Encroachers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 07:45 PM

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished various illegal structures in its jurisdiction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished various illegal structures in its jurisdiction.

The operation was conducted in the area of Iqbal Town, Moon Market, Riawind Road, Circular Road, Jory Pull, Green Town, Bedian Road, Shalamar, on Saturday.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL anti-encroachment squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 19,000 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various city roads besides confiscating the blongings of the encroachers.

The squad shifted six truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

