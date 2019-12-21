UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Impounds 39 Cattle, Imposes Fine

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 10:07 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore impounds 39 cattle, imposes fine

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) impounded 39 cattle; imposed a sum of Rs 49,000 fine and sealed two courtyards (Hevelian) in its drive 'Cattle Evacuation from Urban Areas' in different parts of the city on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) impounded 39 cattle; imposed a sum of Rs 49,000 fine and sealed two courtyards (Hevelian) in its drive 'Cattle Evacuation from Urban Areas' in different parts of the city on Saturday.

According to MCL spokesman here, the corporation's zonal squads of Ravi, Data Ganj Bukhsh and Samanabad in a joint operation impounded six cattle and imposed Rs 10,000 fine as well as sealed two courtyards in Badami Bagh area.

MCL zonal squads of Allama Iqbal Town, Nister Town and Gulberg also launched a joint operation and impounded 20 cattle from Dobanpura area, while Wagha zone squad imposed Rs 39,000 fine and impounded 13 cattle from Daroghanwala area.

All the cattle were brought to the MCL junkyard, he concluded.

