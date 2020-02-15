UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Impounds 44 Cattle-heads, Imposes Rs 18,000 Fine On Owners

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:43 PM

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) impounded 44 cattle-heads and imposed Rs 18,000 fine on owners of the animals in different parts of the provincial capital on Saturday

According to an MCL spokesman, the zonal squads of Wahga, Shalimar and Aziz Bhatti Town conducted raids during the 'Cattle evacuation from urban areas' operation.

The MCL staff impounded 16 cattle-heads in Baghbanpura area, zonal squads of Allama Iqbal Town, Nistar Town and Gulberg also launched a joint operation and impounded 22 cattle-heads from Mustafa Town.

Also, zonal squads of Ravi Town, Data Ganj Baksh Town and Samnabad Town impounded six cattle-heads from Badami Bagh and imposed Rs18,000 fine.

The cattle-heads were brought to the MCL yard, he added.

