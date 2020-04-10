UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Installs 20 Motorcycle Tunnels In City

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:06 PM

In line with efforts to disinfect the city from corona virus, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Friday installed a motorcycle disinfection tunnel in Town Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :In line with efforts to disinfect the city from corona virus, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Friday installed a motorcycle disinfection tunnel in Town Hall.

MCL Chief Corporation Officer Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari said that this was the vision of Commissioner/Administrator Saif Anjum, adding that MCL would install around 20 motorcycle tunnels in various parts of the provincial capital.

He said these tunnels would be installed at busy roads of the city like Jail road, Mall road, Canal Road and others. He said that motorcycle tunnels were the pleasant gift for Lahorites by the MCL.

He inspected the tunnel and said that people who come at the MCL officewere advised to wash their hands, wear mask and pass through this disinfectiontunnel especially design for bikers.

