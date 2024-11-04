Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encroachments

Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is actively working towards a “Clean Lahore” initiative to eliminate encroachments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is actively working towards a “Clean Lahore” initiative to eliminate encroachments.

Following directives from Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Lahore Syed Musa Raza, a campaign to remove encroachments, banners, and streamers is currently underway in the city.

MCL Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia deployed additional officers and staff on the task. These officers will monitor designated markets and streets to oversee the removal of illegal structures.

For repeat offenders, the Metropolitan Officers will initiate necessary actions against those re-establishing encroachments.

He informed that more than 220 items related to illegal encroachments had been seized. Additionally, over 120 banners and streamers had been removed from major roads and neighborhoods.

Shahid Abbas Kathia emphasized that organized and robust actions against the encroachment mafia were ongoing throughout the city. DC Syed Musa Raza reiterated that there would be no tolerance for encroachments on major roads and marketplaces, stating, “Eliminating encroachments protects the rights of citizens.”

He highlighted that illegal encroachments created significant challenges and inconveniences for residents, contributing to the violation of civic rights and traffic issues. He affirmed that all possible measures will be taken to eliminate encroachments and that must conduct weekly progress review meetings with duty officers.

A public awareness campaign will be launched to educate shopkeepers on encroachment regulations. The crackdown on the encroachment mafia will continue as part of broader efforts to enhance the city’s beauty by removing illegal structures and advertisements.