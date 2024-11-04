Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Clears Encroachments
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is actively working towards a “Clean Lahore” initiative to eliminate encroachments
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is actively working towards a “Clean Lahore” initiative to eliminate encroachments.
Following directives from Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Lahore Syed Musa Raza, a campaign to remove encroachments, banners, and streamers is currently underway in the city.
MCL Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia deployed additional officers and staff on the task. These officers will monitor designated markets and streets to oversee the removal of illegal structures.
For repeat offenders, the Metropolitan Officers will initiate necessary actions against those re-establishing encroachments.
He informed that more than 220 items related to illegal encroachments had been seized. Additionally, over 120 banners and streamers had been removed from major roads and neighborhoods.
Shahid Abbas Kathia emphasized that organized and robust actions against the encroachment mafia were ongoing throughout the city. DC Syed Musa Raza reiterated that there would be no tolerance for encroachments on major roads and marketplaces, stating, “Eliminating encroachments protects the rights of citizens.”
He highlighted that illegal encroachments created significant challenges and inconveniences for residents, contributing to the violation of civic rights and traffic issues. He affirmed that all possible measures will be taken to eliminate encroachments and that must conduct weekly progress review meetings with duty officers.
A public awareness campaign will be launched to educate shopkeepers on encroachment regulations. The crackdown on the encroachment mafia will continue as part of broader efforts to enhance the city’s beauty by removing illegal structures and advertisements.
Recent Stories
Commissioner meets traders
CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody
Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested
New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world
Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins
Furniture shop gutted
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program
Three industrial units fined
Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Mini ..
Lahore second most polluted city in the world
Governor joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner meets traders2 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to extend tenure of service chiefs from 3 to 5 years14 minutes ago
-
CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody5 minutes ago
-
Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested5 minutes ago
-
New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world3 minutes ago
-
Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins3 minutes ago
-
Furniture shop gutted3 minutes ago
-
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested3 minutes ago
-
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program3 minutes ago
-
Three industrial units fined2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
Lahore second most polluted city in the world2 minutes ago