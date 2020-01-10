UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Demolishes Illegal Structures

Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:26 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) demolishes illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished various illegal structures in the city.

The MCL also took into custody the encroachers' belongings in the areas of Ravi zone, Alama Iqbal Town, Bansan wala bazar (Data Ganj Baksh), Baidian road (Wahga), Bhoge Wal (Shalamar), Canal road, Liaqat chowk, Sabzazar (Allama Iqbal zone), Green town and Bagrian (Nishtar town zone), Allama Iqbal road (Gulburg zone), Zarar Shaheed road (Aziz Bhatti zone) on Friday.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 25,800 on various shopkeepers said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.

The squad shifted eight truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

