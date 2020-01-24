UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Demolishes Illegal Structures In City

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:42 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) demolishes illegal structures in city

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) in an anti-encroachment drive demolished illegal structures in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) in an anti-encroachment drive demolished illegal structures in the city.

The MCL also took into custody encroachers belongings in Data Darbar, Fish Market, Alama Iqbal Town zone, Wahga zone, Shalamar zone, Herbanspura, Nishtar zone, Shah Fareed Chowk Band Road, Faisal town, Ferozpur Road (Gulberge zone) on Friday.

Headed by Metropolitan officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 18,000 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides the roads besides confiscating belongings of encroachers.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Road Market Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.