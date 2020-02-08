UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Demolishes Illegal Structures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:57 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) demolishes illegal structures

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished various illegal structures, on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished various illegal structures, on Saturday.

Departmental squads, headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, removed encroachments from Sabzi Mandi near Nawaz Sharif Hospital, Nonarian, Khuda Bahksh�Road, Loha Market, Alhabib Market, Mugalpura, Harbanspura, Zarrar Shaheed Road, Township Collage Road, Barkat Market, Gulberg, Manawa and Kharak Nullah, Multan Road.

The MCL squad also imposed Rs 37,000 fine on various shopkeepers and shifted nine truckloads of confiscated items to the MCL junkyard, said an MCL spokesman.

The MCL teams also sealed three illegal shops in Manawa area and cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along various roads and confiscated the belongings of encroachers.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Nawaz Sharif Martyrs Shaheed Fine Road Gulberg Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.