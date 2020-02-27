UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Demolishes Illegal Structures In The City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:46 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) demolishes illegal structures in the city

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) demolished several illegal structures and imposed fine amounting to Rs 30,500 on violators here in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) demolished several illegal structures and imposed fine amounting to Rs 30,500 on violators here in city.

According to sources on Thursday,during the on-going anti-encroachment drive,the team conducted raids in various areas including Shahdara Ravi zone, Samanabad zone, Shadman market, Gangbakhsh zone, Jore pull Aziz bhatti zone, Shalamar zone, Ferozpur road Nishtar zone, Kalma chowk, Barkat market, Gulburge zone, Jallo more, Wahga zone, Mustafa town, Allama Iqbal zone and cleared structures including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops,besides confiscating the goods of the violators.The team also imposed fine amounting to Rs 30,500 on various shopkeepers.

