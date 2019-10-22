Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) gears up anti-encroachment operation

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structures in various parts of its jurisdiction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structures in various parts of its jurisdiction.

The MCL anti-encroachment squad took into custody the encroachers' belongings in the areas of Lorry Adda, Maulana Ahmed Ali Road, Samnabad, Moon Market, Gulshan Ravi, Canal Road, Raiwind Road, board Of Revenue (BOR), Jallo Morh, slum areas near FC collage and Shadbagh.

The team also imposed a total fine of Rs 18,000 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here on Tuesday.

Headed by MCL officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL squad cleared illegal structures including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various city roads, besides confiscating the belongings of encroachers. The MCL squad shifted the confiscated material to the MCL junkyard.

Anti-encroachment squad also imposed a total fine of Rs3,000 each on encroachers at Lorry Adda and Maulana Ahmed Ali Road.