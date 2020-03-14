Metropolitan Corporation Lahore razes illegal structures

In an ongoing anti-encroachment drive, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday demolished various illegal structures in its jurisdiction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :In an ongoing anti-encroachment drive, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday demolished various illegal structures in its jurisdiction.

Squads of the department headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo removed encroachments from Sabzi Mandi (Ravi zone), Jain Mandir, Data Darbar, Pir Makki, Haq Nawaz Road, Multan Road, Ferozpur Road and Canal Road.

The MCL anti-encroachment squad also imposed fine of Rs 13,000 on various shopkeepers and shifted five truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL yard, said the MCL spokesman.

During the operation, the MCL also sealed three illegal shops at Manawan area andcleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops alongvarious roads besides confiscating the belongings of encroachers.