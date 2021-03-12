Metropolitan Corporation Lahore removed encroachments in city

UrduPoint.com
Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Friday.

According to MCL spokesperson here, the anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Lorry adda, Ichhra, Johar town, Ferozepur road, Link road Model Town and China Scheme and shifted seven truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 21,800 on various shopkeepers.

