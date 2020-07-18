Metropolitan Corporation Lahore removes illegal sacrificial animal sale points in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday carried out a grand operation against sale points of sacrificial animals in urban areas of the city.

The staff of MCL headed by Metropolitan Officer Zubair Ahmed Watto inspected all zones of provincial capital and demolished fived sale point in Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, six in Samnabad zone, three in Nashtar zone, three in Allama Iqbal zone, two in Wahga zone and three in Aziz Bhatto zone.

The authorities fined the violators and also impounded around 29 sacrificial animals besidesshifting them to the MCL yard.