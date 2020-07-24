UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Removes Illegal Animal Sales Points

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:38 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore removes illegal animal sales points

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) removed illegal sales points of sacrificial animals in urban areas of the city on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) removed illegal sales points of sacrificial animals in urban areas of the city on Friday.

The MCL staff headed by Metropolitan Officer Zubair Ahmed Wattoo inspected different zones of the provincial capital and removed four sale points in Samnabad zone, four in Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, three in Nishtar zone, one in Allama Iqbal zone, four in Shalamar zone, two in Wahga zone, four in Ravi zone and four in Aziz Bhatti zone.

The authorities imposed fine on the violators and also impoundedaround 32 sacrificial animals.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Sale

Recent Stories

Punjab Law Minister hints at opening of restaurant ..

9 minutes ago

Huawei Introduces Petal Search Widget – Find App ..

16 minutes ago

50, 000 new Utility Stores to be set up countrywid ..

20 minutes ago

Plan to hike power tariff on IMF behest opposed: M ..

20 minutes ago

Woman gives birth in Rickshaw in Hyderabad

38 minutes ago

Passing of ICJ review bill in interest of Pakistan ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.