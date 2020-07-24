Metropolitan Corporation Lahore removes illegal animal sales points

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) removed illegal sales points of sacrificial animals in urban areas of the city on Friday

The MCL staff headed by Metropolitan Officer Zubair Ahmed Wattoo inspected different zones of the provincial capital and removed four sale points in Samnabad zone, four in Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, three in Nishtar zone, one in Allama Iqbal zone, four in Shalamar zone, two in Wahga zone, four in Ravi zone and four in Aziz Bhatti zone.

The authorities imposed fine on the violators and also impoundedaround 32 sacrificial animals.