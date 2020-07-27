UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Removes Illegal Animal Sales Point

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:34 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday removed illegal sales points of sacrificial animals in the urban areas of city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday removed illegal sales points of sacrificial animals in the urban areas of city.

The staff of MCL headed by Metropolitan Officer Zubair Ahmed Watto inspected different zones of provincial capital and demolished five sale points in Samnabad zone, three in Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, four in Gulbreg zone, four in Nashtar zone, two in Allama Iqbal zone, two in Shalamar zone, five in Wahga zone, four in Ravi zone and three in Aziz Bhatti zone.

Moreover, the central squad of the department also demolished eight animals' sales points.

The authorities also fined Rs 22,000 to the violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

