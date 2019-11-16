Metropolitan Corporation Lahore reviews anti-encroachment drive

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday reviewed the matters pertaining to anti-encroachment drive for ensuring ease of common man and smooth flow of traffic on city roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday reviewed the matters pertaining to anti-encroachment drive for ensuring ease of common man and smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

The MCL Chief Corporation Officer Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari chaired a meeting in this regard here at Town Hall, and said that encroachments in the provincial capital would not be tolerated at any cost.

He vowed that MCL would utilize all available resources in order to make the city clean and green.

All Zonal Regulations Officers, Enforcement Inspectors and others also attended the meeting.