Metropolitan Corporation launches anti-encroachment operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation launched crackdown against encroachment in the city, under the directions of Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

The Anti-encroachment squad initiated grand operation at walled city area against the encroachers here on Friday.

The squad demolished concrete constructions and also seized goods into its custody.

The two shops constructed illegally were sealed at walled city area and FIRs were also got lodged against the violators.

Commissioner said that divisional administration is following zero tolerance policy against encroachment.

He said that Anti-encroachment raid was part of green, clean Multan drive as heavy machinery and civil defence staff participated in the operation.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with administration by discouraging encroachment mafia.

The Anti-encroachment operation will continue in various parts of the city on daily basis.

