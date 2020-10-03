Metropolitan Corporation launches anti-encroachment operation at Old Shujabad Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation launched Anti-encroachment operation at Old Shujabad Road here on Saturday , under the directions of Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

The Anti-encroachment team faced resistance by the encroachment mafia. Commissioner ordered for getting lodging cases against the violators immediately and their arrest.

Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that Anti-encroachment operation was being carried out on complaints of citizens.

Chief Officer Metropolitan corporation corporation Iqbal Fareed said that three trucks of goods was seized while concrete constructions also demolished during the operation.

He said that those who challenged the writ of the state didn't deserve any relaxation.

APP /sak