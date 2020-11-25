UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Corporation Launches Crackdown Against Encroachment

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:32 PM

Metropolitan corporation launches crackdown against encroachment

Metropolitan corporation anti-encroachment squad launched crackdown against encroachment at Ghanta Char chowk and Mumtazabad area here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Metropolitan corporation anti-encroachment squad launched crackdown against encroachment at Ghanta Char chowk and Mumtazabad area here on Wednesday.

The anti-encroachment squad raided against decoration goods sellers led by municipal officer regulation Malik Ishfaq along with seizing four trucks goods into the custody.

Malik Ishfaq said that Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has given task to eliminate encroachment mafia and cleaning all important city roads from encroachment at all cost.

He said that plan has also been devised to penalize the elements those backing the encroachment mafia.

Related Topics

Multan All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates delivers on customer promise to complete ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

17 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

20 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

24 minutes ago

Saqib Club Wins Inter Club Volleyball Championship ..

19 seconds ago

3 days polio campaign starting from Nov 30 in Baha ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.