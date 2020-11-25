Metropolitan corporation launches crackdown against encroachment

Metropolitan corporation anti-encroachment squad launched crackdown against encroachment at Ghanta Char chowk and Mumtazabad area here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Metropolitan corporation anti-encroachment squad launched crackdown against encroachment at Ghanta Char chowk and Mumtazabad area here on Wednesday.

The anti-encroachment squad raided against decoration goods sellers led by municipal officer regulation Malik Ishfaq along with seizing four trucks goods into the custody.

Malik Ishfaq said that Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has given task to eliminate encroachment mafia and cleaning all important city roads from encroachment at all cost.

He said that plan has also been devised to penalize the elements those backing the encroachment mafia.