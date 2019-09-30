UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Of Islamabad Approves Adoption Of CDA Service Regulation 1992

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:28 PM

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad approves adoption of CDA service regulation 1992

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) in its meeting has approved adoption of CDA service regulation 1992 and financial and accounting procedure in MCI for a period of one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) in its meeting has approved adoption of CDA service regulation 1992 and financial and accounting procedure in MCI for a period of one year.

The 41st meeting of MCI was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz.

Director Sanitation informed the meeting about the approval of imposition of sanitation service charges in Federal capital.

After the objection by the member of MCI, the mayor Islamabad has constituted a committee comprising opposition and treasury benches to address the charges of sanitation and also seek recommendations from House in this regard.

Director Health Regulation informed the House about free services of spray and fumigation activities to private residential houses, educational institutions and private organizations till the diseases is spreading in the city.

