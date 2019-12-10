Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) starts blocked sewage lines cleansing drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has started a campaign to cleanse sewage lines choked with construction material, plastic, mud and garbage in different areas.

The department, in the first phase, had started cleansing sewerage lines in I-14 sector as it received a number of complaints from its residents, an official source in the MCI's Sanitation Department told APP on Tuesday.

He said several sewage lines were blocked due to construction work being carried out in the sector.

Sewage lines of other sectors would also be cleansed in coming days, he added.

