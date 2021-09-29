Metropolitan govt conducts anti-encroachment operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Government on Wednesday conducted a grand anti-encroachment operation at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower), Heritage Trail and other adjacent localities of the Tehsil Gorghat Tree.

On the directives of the Administrator, Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Mohammad Abid Wazir, the Deputy Director (Development), Shariq Khan the operation was conducted through the demolition staff of the Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-1.

During operation, the officers of TMA confiscated goods displayed at shops. Penalties were also imposed on some shopkeepers while several were issued notices and warned against erecting encroachments and avoiding goods outside shops, otherwise, it would be confiscated.

Shopkeepers were further warned to keep footpaths in front of their shops clear for movement of pedestrians.